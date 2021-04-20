L.A. County partners with Metrolink to open COVID-19 vaccination clinics open at train stations in Palmdale and Lancaster

Liesl Eibschutz, a medical student from Dartmouth University, loads a syringe with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles in this undated photo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County’s push to inoculate hard-to-reach populations continues with two new COVID-19 vaccination clinics at public transit locations in the Antelope Valley.

The county’s Department of Public Health is partnering with Metrolink to launch clinics at the Palmdale and Lancaster Metrolink stations beginning Tuesday. Each site will have the capacity to administer up to 250 free vaccine doses a day and will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Appointments are available through RemediaCare but are not required.

For months, L.A. County has been working to address inequities plaguing its vaccine administration, launching mobile clinics and grassroots campaigns to overcome language, transportation and technology barriers that have stood between many vulnerable residents and their doses.

