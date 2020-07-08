L.A. County plans to fine restaurants that violate COVID-19 health orders

Waiter Jesus Segura, left, puts on gloves as waiter Alex Ortiz, passes by with breakfast plates for dine-in customers at rhe Original Pantry in downtown Los Angeles in this undated photo. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday that will allow county health officials to impose fines or immediately revoke the permits of restaurants not complying with COVID-19 health orders.

The motion, introduced by supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Janice Hahn, expressed concern that the county’s current method for inspecting restaurants is not adequate, given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“If we hope to slow the rapid increase in new cases while still allowing businesses to reopen, we must ensure that businesses are following the Health Officer Orders and guidelines,” the motion said.

The Department of Public Health now has 14 days to present an enforcement plan for approval, which will detail how large of a fine can be levied against a restaurant, as determined by the maximum occupancy of the business and the severity of violations. A restaurant’s operating permit could also be revoked after a second violation is reported.

