L.A. County poised to surpass 2 unwelcomed coronavirus milestones

San Pedro resident Jodi Hughes and her children, ages 3 and 5, joined other families for an Open Our Schools rally at L.A. City Hall on Oct. 25, 2020. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Fueled by a backlog of previously unreported tests, Los Angeles County on Monday was poised to surpass two unwelcomed milestones in its fight against the novel coronavirus: 300,000 cases and 7,000 deaths.

The magnitude of those figures, officials say, reinforce the importance of continued caution in the face of a pandemic that is surging to new heights in many parts of the country.

“As we move closer to the tragic milestone of 7,000 deaths in L.A. County and are seeing an increase in cases, please remember the choices we each make every day have a significant impact on whether we slow the spread of the virus,” county public health director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “The virus doesn’t take a break for parties or celebrations. The best way to honor our sports teams and each other is to always wear a face covering, keep our distance from those not in our household, avoid crowds and only gather with two other households when outside.”

L.A. County’s overall case count includes 830 additional infections that were confirmed Sunday.

