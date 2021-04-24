L.A. County preparing to resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations

Federal health agencies officially lifted the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also known as Janssen, which had been in limbo for more than a week due to instances of rare blood clots.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County is ready to once again administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal health agencies on Friday officially lifted the pause that’s kept those doses in limbo for more than a week.

Vaccine providers could resume administering doses on Saturday, as long as an updated fact sheet about the vaccine was distributed to recipients, the county announced.

“We don’t want to delay. We want to resume using the J&J vaccine,” Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer for the L.A. County Department of Public Health said during a briefing.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup — which includes public health experts from California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — was set to discuss potentially lifting the pause locally Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the California Department of Public Health.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.