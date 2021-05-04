L.A. County progresses to least-restrictive COVID tier, clearing way for major reopening

Los Angeles County’s remarkable COVID-19 recovery hit a new milestone Tuesday as the region progressed into the least restrictive category of California’s reopening system.

Moving into the yellow tier clears the way for the nation’s most populous county to unshackle its economy to the widest extent currently possible, meaning a swath of businesses and venues — including gyms, movie theaters, amusement parks, stadiums and museums — can operate at higher capacity.

And some of the last indoor spaces that had yet to be cleared for reopening, including bars that don’t serve meals, saunas and steam rooms, will be able to do so starting later this week.

While the state’s tier assignments set the floor of what’s allowed, counties have the power to impose additional restrictions — something L.A. County has periodically done throughout the pandemic.

