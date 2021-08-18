L.A. County prosecutors bring adult film star Ron Jeremy’s sex assault case to grand jury

Prosecutors have taken the sexual assault case against Ron Jeremy to a grand jury and will seek to indict the disgraced porn icon on dozens of counts of rape and sexual battery, law enforcement officials told The Times this week.

The grand jury will hear testimony from the nearly two dozen women who have accused Jeremy of attacking them in Southern California, with some of the allegations dating back more than a quarter-century, according to two officials with direct knowledge of the case. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss the matter candidly, as grand jury proceedings are normally secret.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declined to comment. Jeremy’s attorney, Stu Goldfarb, did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment. The news was first reported by XBIZ, a trade publication that covers the adult film industry.

Jeremy, 68, was initially charged with four counts of rape, sexual battery and forcible oral copulation in June 2020, with prosecutors alleging he leveraged his celebrity to prey on vulnerable victims along the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. Within days of his arrest, prosecutors said they received at least 25 new complaints of sexual misconduct against Jeremy, 13 of which involved victims who said they were attacked in Southern California.

