As the summer-like weather hits Southern California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents planning to visit select county beaches to stay out of the water.

The warnings were issued after tests concluded that high bacterial levels were prevalent in the water, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

Officials are encouraging beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water at the following locations:

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Zuma Creek at Zuma Beach

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

However, it’s not all bad news for beachgoers. A high bacterial level warning has been cleared at Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach.

Residents can get more information on beach conditions by calling the county’s beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or by visiting the L.A. County Public Health website.