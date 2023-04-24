As the weather begins to warm up, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is still urging residents planning to spend time at select county beaches to stay out of the water.

The warnings were issued after tests concluded that high bacterial levels were prevalent in the water, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Officials are encouraging beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water at the following locations:

• Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

• Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

• Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

• Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach

However, it’s not all bad news for beachgoers. High bacterial level warnings have been cleared at Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro and the Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach.

Officials also issued high bacteria warnings on Thursday for multiple L.A. County beaches.

Residents can get more information on beach conditions by calling the county’s beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or on the L.A. County Public Health website.