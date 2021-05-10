L.A. County public health officials deliver COVID-19 update following 1st weekend of reopening in yellow tier

Public health officials are set to give an update at 1 p.m. Monday on Los Angeles County’s pandemic response after the county’s first weekend of reopening under yellow tier rules, which included the return of indoor bars.

The impact of the further relaxing of business restrictions, which went into effect Thursday, likely won’t been seen in the new figures released Monday. But officials are also expected to provide an update on the county’s vaccination rate, which has been dropping in recent weeks.

Monday’s briefing also comes after the county said Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide had reached their lowest point since the pandemic began.

As of May 2, 39% of L.A. County residents were considered fully vaccinated. That includes two-thirds of those 65 and older and one-third of those younger who are eligible, according to public health officials.

