A 62-year-old man who works for Los Angeles County has been arrested in San Bernardino County on charges of producing, possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities announced Tuesday.

Steven Frasher, a resident of Redlands, was taken into custody after an investigation that led to the search of his residence, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department.

Detectives with SBSD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Specialized Crime Unit received a tip that the 62-year-old was downloading child pornography on the internet and using an online storage account to save the images, police said.

“Additionally, the suspect was found to be in possession of numerous images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on his electronic devices,” the release stated.

Frasher, a public information officer at the L.A. County Department of Public Works, according to Kerjon Lee, the department’s chief of strategic communications and the county’s website, was previously employed by the City of Riverside between 2012-2014 and worked as a public information officer for the Glendale Unified School District before that, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A candidate for Redlands City Council District 4 in 2020, Frasher’s website says he began a career in public service after working as a community journalist.

Video of Frasher’s arrest, posted to SBPD’s Instagram account, shows officers enter his home with guns drawn before searching the residence, including several computers. The footage also shows the 62-year-old in handcuffs as he’s put into a patrol vehicle.



San Bernardino Police seen searching Steven Frasher’s home on Oct. 3, 2023. (SBPD)

Steven Frasher, 62, of Redlands, seen in this this undated photo. (stevenfrasher.com)

Detectives said the investigation into Frasher is ongoing and that a forensic examination of all his electronic devices will be conducted.

He was booked into the San Bernardino County Central Detention Center where his bail was set at $30,000.

The L.A. County Department of Public Works released a statement saying:

“We can confirm that Steven Frasher is an employee of Los Angeles County Public Works. Beyond that, the County of Los Angeles is prohibited from discussing any potential or pending personnel matter related to any of its employees.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Walton of The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 909-384-5644.