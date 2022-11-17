Los Angeles County Health Department once again asks residents to “mask up” as COVID-19 cases increase within the region.

While experts aren’t recommending an official mask mandate, officials suggest that residents wear a mask indoors.

“Now it is strongly recommended that all individuals wear a high-quality mask that fits well in the following settings: in public indoor spaces; when using public transit, including buses, ride-shares, taxis, and medical transport; correctional and detention facilities; and homeless and emergency shelters,” L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

A mask is still required for people exposed to the virus within the last 10 days, in healthcare facilities, and anywhere else it may be required.

The new recommendations come as 1,949 COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths were recorded in the county, a news release released Thursday said.

According to Davis, the new COVID-19 case rate is 100 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 86 cases per 100,000 a week ago.

About 601 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

The announcement also comes as many Americans are preparing to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

Experts still suggest that residents get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to best protect themselves against the virus.