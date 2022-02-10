L.A. County records highest single-day COVID death number in 11 months

A doctor checks on a COVID-19 patient at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California on Sept. 2, 2021.(APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County is still reporting increasing numbers of COVID-19 deaths, with 103 fatalities recorded Wednesday — the highest single-day tally in 11 months.

L.A. County has averaged more than 70 COVID-19 deaths a day over the past week. That’s double the peak death rate during the summer Delta wave, when the county averaged 35 deaths a day, although it remains less than one-third of the pandemic’s high last winter of about 240 deaths a day.

At the current rate, the county is on track to record its 30,000th COVID-19 death within weeks.

L.A. County has posted triple-digit daily death tolls several times this winter — 102 on Jan. 20, 101 on Jan. 28, and 102 on Feb. 2.

