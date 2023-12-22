A pair of relatives from Los Angeles County are behind bars after two people were stabbed at a Big Bear Lake earlier this month.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, 56-year-old Michael Alvarado of Sylmar got into an argument with a man at the AV Bar and Nightclub, located at 664 Pine Knot Ave., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

After that “verbal altercation,” Alvarado spoke with his 39-year-old relative Joshua Alvarado, a Whittier resident, who went to his car and returned with a knife, authorities said.

Joshua Alvarado then allegedly stabbed the man in an argument with Michael Alvarado, as well as a 17-year-old boy who was a bystander.

Both victims were taken by helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

Both Alvarados were arrested on Thursday and investigators served search warrants and four locations in Los Angeles County.

“During the service of the warrant, deputies seized multiple firearms which Michael had possession of,” the SBSD said. “Michael is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. Additionally, clothing evidence was seized from the night of the crime.”

Joshua Alvarado faces an attempted murder charge and is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

Michael Alvarado, who is also being held at the West Valley Detention Center, faces charges of criminal conspiracy, being a felon in possession of firearms and attempted murder. He is being held in lieu of a total of $60,000 bail.

Both men are due to appear in San Bernardino County Superior Court on Dec. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-866-0100.

To remain anonymous, call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.