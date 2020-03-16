L.A. County releases some inmates from jail to combat coronavirus

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy prepares to unlock a security door at the L.A. County Men’s Central Jail in this undated photo. (Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday his agency had reduced the number of inmates in its jails by more than 600 amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Although there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the jails, 21 inmates are quarantined at Men’s Central Jail, five are quarantined at Twin Towers Correctional Facility, and nine inmates are in isolation at the Correctional Treatment Center, Villanueva said at a news conference Monday.

“All of them are receiving the necessary level of care,” Villanueva said.

He said the Sheriff’s Department had reduced the jail population to 16,459 inmates since Feb. 28, including through the early release of inmates who had less than 30 days of jail time left to serve.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.