L.A. County reopening beach bike paths and allowing indoor mall curbside pick-ups, car parades

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Los Angeles County officials announced Friday they have reopened beach bike paths and are allowing indoor mall curbside pick-ups and car parades.

Beach parking lots at Dockweiler State Beach, Will Rogers State Beach, Zuma Beach, and Surfrider Beach will also reopen at partial capacity. However, most public beach lots in coastal communities, including in Santa Monica, will remain closed, authorities said.

Reopening paths and lots comes ten days after beaches countywide were allowed to reopen for active use and with strict restrictions that call for facial coverings, physical distancing and a ban on gatherings and on bringing items like chairs, umbrellas, canopies, coolers and grills.

“This rounds out the recreational activities now available at the beach to include swimming, surfing running, walking, skating and biking,” County supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

At indoor malls, retail businesses can now run curbside pick-ups, but all employees and customers must practice social distancing and wear face coverings, officials said. The businesses must also be in compliance with the county’s guidelines for curbside pick-ups.

And as students who saw their last year at high schools, universities or colleges upended by the pandemic, officials have allowed graduation celebrations to take place through car parades throughout the county.

“After enduring this year, these students deserve an opportunity to celebrate everything that they have accomplished,” Barger said.

While the parades are allowed, everyone participating must wear facial coverings and they can’t be on bikes, motorcycles, in convertible cars or in vehicles without doors.

Designated organizers must adhere to county guidelines on location size, vehicle limits and not allow exchanges of any items, officials said.

The car parades can also be organized for birthdays and other celebrations.

While some coronavirus restrictions are slowly being relaxed, gatherings are still not permitted, the county’s public health director Barbara Ferrer reminded residents at a news conference.

“We have seen recent gatherings and parties that have resulted in a number of newly infected people, and we’d like to avoid that as we all get out and about to enjoy all of the beauty that L.A. County has to offer,” Ferrer said.

The county marked a “very sad milestone” Thursday, with the COVID-19 death toll surpassing 2,000, Ferrer said.

While the average coronavirus infection rate has dropped to its lowest level yet, L.A. County is still home to 43,052 people who have tested positive for the virus — that’s about half of all California’s known infections in a county with a quarter of state’s population.

Ferrer said physical distancing efforts have helped slow the infection rate of the coronavirus but the county isn’t out of the woods yet and residents must continue practicing physical distancing and wearing facial coverings.

