L.A. County reports 1,590 new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations hover near mid-September numbers

Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 1,590 new cases of the coronavirus and four related deaths.

The numbers brought the county’s total to 309,197 cases and 7,074 deaths.

There were 799 confirmed coronavirus patients in county hospitals on Friday, with 28% in intensive care, officials said. Though hospitalizations have increased slightly, they remain far below the 2,220-plus patients seen during the peak of the outbreak in July.

Still, many Southern California communities are reporting increases in the number of cases recorded each day, a concerning trend that has some officials worried that transmission of the virus could be on the rise.

