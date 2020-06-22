L.A. County reports 1,784 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

A pedestrian adjusts her face covering while walking along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 1,784 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 related deaths.

The county now has recorded more than 83,000 cases of the virus and over 3,120 deaths.

The continued rise in new cases came amid the first weekend of more businesses sectors reopening, as bars, card rooms and some personal care services were given the green light to resume operations Friday, provided they take certain precautions.

They include ensuring that customers practice physical distancing and wear face coverings.

“These are the actions that allow us to continue our recovery journey, and these actions will be essential to ensure that we don’t overwhelm our healthcare system and see increased numbers of deaths from COVID-19,” Barbara Ferrer, the county health director, said Sunday in a statement.

