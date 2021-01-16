L.A. County reports 1st case of more contagious coronavirus variant as region surpasses 1M infections

A COVID-19 patient who has had a stroke is prepared to be flown from Providence Saint Mary Medical Center to another hospital on Dec. 22, 2020. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County confirmed its first case of the new, more contagious coronavirus strain first reported in the United Kingdom, health officials said Saturday.

Authorities also announced that the region has surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases.

A man who recently spent time in L.A. County was found to have the virus variant. He has since traveled to Oregon and is currently isolating there.

Although this is the first confirmed case of the U.K. variant in the county, public health officials believe that the strain is already spreading in the community.

“The presence of the U.K. variant in Los Angeles County is troubling, as our healthcare system is already severely strained with more than 7,500 people currently hospitalized,” Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County public health director, said in a news release Saturday. “Our community is bearing the brunt of the winter surge, experiencing huge numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, five-times what we experienced over the summer.”

Ferrer said the more contagious variant makes it easier for infections to spread at worksites, at stores and at home.

The U.K. variant has a mutation in the receptor binding domain of the spike protein, one that could potentially make it more rapidly transmissible than other circulating strains, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Two academic publications released earlier this month — one by the Imperial College London and a preliminary report by the European Molecular Biology Laboratory — both concluded that the new B.1.1.7 variant is more transmissible.

This variant was first detected in September 2020 and is now highly prevalent in London and Southeast England. It has since been detected in numerous countries around the world, including the United States and Canada, health officials said.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said there’s no indication the new strain is more harmful, and added that it appears the current COVID-19 vaccines should be effective in fighting it.

California is finding cases of the possibly more infectious strain while it deals with an unprecedented coronavirus surge that has already overwhelmed hospitals and some mortuaries.

Health officials have been pleading with residents to stop gathering with non-household members as the state remains in the initial phase of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

L.A. County on Saturday reported an additional 14,669 COVID-19 and 253 new coronavirus-related deaths. The new figures now bring the county’s total to 1,003,923 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13,741 deaths since March 2020, according to the public health department.