L.A. County reports 2,903 new COVID-19 cases, highest number ever since pandemic hit: Officials

An alarming jump in COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, bringing Los Angeles County’s total past the 100,000 marker and reinforcing the threat of the virus to the county’s 10 million residents.

Officials reported another 2,903 coronavirus cases, the most ever reported in the county since the pandemic hit, and 22 new cases.

“Immediate action is needed,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said at a news conference on Monday. “All of us businesses and individuals need to figure out how we personally are going to turn things around.”

Countywide, there are now 100,772 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,326 people have died from the respiratory illness.

The county also reported a large increase in the number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus on Monday, with 1,710 patients receiving treatment at local hospitals.

“We are meeting the demand for hospital beds right now, but if the predicted increase in patients requiring hospitalization materializes as our charts indicate it might, the number of hospital beds could become inadequate in the next few weeks,” Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county’s health services director, said.

Every day, more than 17,000 people in L.A. County are being tested for COVID-19. So far, more than 1 million residents have been tested. The county’s positivity has jumped to almost 9%, officials said.

Health officials said 1 in 140 people are infected with the virus “walking around not knowing they are infected,” a threefold increase from the 1 in 400 projection given just last week.

Residents are urged to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing and to stay home as much as possible in order to help the county contain the spread of the virus. Ferrer said it’s also imperative for businesses to follow reopening guidelines.

This past weekend, Ferrer said 49% of bars were not following physical distancing protocols indoors and 54% did not have employees wearing any type of face coverings. On the weekend of June 20 when bars were allowed to reopen, data shows more than 500,000 people flocked to nightlife spots throughout the county.

Over the last two weeks, the county has seen a 42% increases in coronavirus cases for younger people between the ages of 18 and 40.

“We began a recovery journey and businesses reopened and we knew when that happened we would see an increase in cases and hospitalizations,” Ferrer noted. “What we didn’t expect, however, was to see this steep an increase this quickly.”

Los Angeles County was one of seven counties Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered to rollback the reopening of bars on Sunday because of the dramatic increase in coronavirus cases.

