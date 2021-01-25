L.A. County reports 8 new cases of rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 in kids, bringing total to 62

A child is seen at a hospital in this undated file photo. (Getty Images)

Eight more children in Los Angeles County have contracted an inflammatory condition connected to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 62, county public health officials announced Saturday.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, is serious but relatively rare. In L.A. County, it has disproportionately affected Latino children. No further details about the eight new cases were available.

Children are generally less vulnerable to the coronavirus than adults and usually remain asymptomatic. The inflammatory reaction that results in MIS-C usually develops two to four weeks after exposure to the virus.

Symptoms of MIS-C can include a persistent fever, pain in the abdomen or neck, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, bloodshot eyes, low blood pressure and exhaustion. Inflammation of body parts, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, is also a possible symptom.

