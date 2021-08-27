L.A. County reports COVID-19 outbreaks involving youth cheerleaders, dance squads

Parents and students stand in line to check in to a campus, part of new coronavirus safety measures.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A large number of coronavirus outbreaks involving school-age youths identified in recent weeks in Los Angeles County have involved cheerleading and dance teams.

Between July 30 and Aug. 20, there were nine outbreaks among high school cheerleading and dance teams involving 131 students and 100 staff members.

All were associated with indoor camps outside of Los Angeles County that lasted from two to four days.

“All of these camps gathered student athletes from multiple schools, and schools were asked to enforce their own mask policies for those in attendance,” Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “But that meant that students that did not have a mask policy in place at their school, they did not wear masks.“

