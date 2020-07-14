L.A. County reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as deaths rise sharply

Los Angeles County saw its highest single-day count of reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations Tuesday, as the death toll surged, health officials said.

The 4,244 new cases confirmed Tuesday raised the countywide total to 140,307, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. And, another 73 deaths were reported in the county, bringing the total to 3,894 people who have succumbed to the illness.

“This is one of the highest number of new deaths reported in a day and may reflect a lag in the reporting of deaths over the weekend,” the department said in a written statement.

Of the 73 people who died, 51 were over the age of 65; 19 people were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old; and one person was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.

And, 54 of the 73 had underlying health conditions, officials said. Of all county COVID-19 deaths, 92% of people who died had underlying health conditions.

Public health officials said 2,103 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, 27% of whom were in intensive care units and 19% on ventilators.

The county’s health officer order was modified Monday after Gov. Gavin Newsom directed 30 Southern California counties, including L.A., to close indoor activities at fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, and indoor malls.

The governor also ordered all 58 counties close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertaining centers, museums, zoos and card rooms, and ordered all bars shuttered across the state.

