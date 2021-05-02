L.A. County reports no new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

Los Angeles County public health authorities on Sunday reported no new deaths related to COVID-19.
Although officials cautioned that the figure was probably an undercount because of reporting delays on weekends, it still marked a bright spot, capping several months of progress in the fight against the coronavirus.
The county also reported 313 new cases of the virus. There were 390 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals as of Saturday, a drop of about 16% from two weeks before.
L.A. County has recorded more than 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases, and 23,915 residents have died of COVID-19-related causes, according to The Times’ independent tally.
