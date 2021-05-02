L.A. County reports no new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

A dose of the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination event at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in South Los Angeles on March 11, 2021. The event was hosted by California health officials and FEMA. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third coronavirus vaccine to receive emergency approval for use in the United States. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County public health authorities on Sunday reported no new deaths related to COVID-19.

Although officials cautioned that the figure was probably an undercount because of reporting delays on weekends, it still marked a bright spot, capping several months of progress in the fight against the coronavirus.

The county also reported 313 new cases of the virus. There were 390 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals as of Saturday, a drop of about 16% from two weeks before.

L.A. County has recorded more than 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases, and 23,915 residents have died of COVID-19-related causes, according to The Times’ independent tally.

