L.A. County reports over 7,000 more cases of coronavirus for Thursday and Fourth of July weekend

Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 7,232 more cases of COVID-19 and 30 related deaths, numbers that account for Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week.

On Friday alone, 3,187 new cases of COVID-19 were reported — the highest daily total since the pandemic began, officials said.

Bars and indoor dining remain off-limits as officials attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of hospital patients with confirmed coronavirus infections jumped 41% in the last three weeks, county data show. As of Saturday, there were 1,921 people hospitalized in L.A. County with confirmed COVID-19 cases; 28% of those people were in the ICU and 18% were on ventilators.

