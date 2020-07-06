L.A. County reports over 7,000 more cases of coronavirus for Thursday and Fourth of July weekend

Breaking News
Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 7,232 more cases of COVID-19 and 30 related deaths, numbers that account for Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week.

On Friday alone, 3,187 new cases of COVID-19 were reported — the highest daily total since the pandemic began, officials said.

Bars and indoor dining remain off-limits as officials attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of hospital patients with confirmed coronavirus infections jumped 41% in the last three weeks, county data show. As of Saturday, there were 1,921 people hospitalized in L.A. County with confirmed COVID-19 cases; 28% of those people were in the ICU and 18% were on ventilators.

