Travelers returning to L.A. County required to quarantine for 10 days, health officials say

Travelers wait in line to check in for a flight at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport amid a COVID-19 surge in Southern California on Dec. 22, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As Los Angeles County continues to see an unprecedented wave of coronavirus cases, travelers returning to the region must quarantine.

Everyone who traveled out of the county is required to quarantine for 10 days upon return, the L.A. County Department of Public Health announced in a press release Monday. If a person begins to experience symptoms of the virus or tests positive, they should isolate for 10 days and until they are fever-free for 24 hours.

If you were traveling or are planning to travel back into LA County, you MUST quarantine for 10 days as required by the Health Officer Order. If you start to experience any symptoms or have a positive test, isolate for 10 days and until you are fever-free for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/NFsYfx3dEu — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 28, 2020

Individuals in quarantine should not leave their home or receive visitors, and should instead find others who can buy groceries or other essential items for them, according to the department.

“For those who traveled outside of L.A. County and recently returned, you may have had an exposure to COVID-19,” officials said. “The virus can take up to 14 days to incubate, and for many people the virus causes no illness or symptoms. If you go back to work, go shopping or go to any gatherings at any point over the next 10 days, you could easily pass on the virus to others.”

