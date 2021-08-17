L.A. County requiring masks at large outdoor events like concerts, sports games starting Thursday

Masks will be required at large outdoor events in Los Angeles County starting Thursday — regardless of vaccination status, according to an updated health officer order.

Guests will have to wear the face masks at large events like music festivals, parades and sporting events, except while actively eating or drinking. People must put their masks back on right away when they’re done, the order says.

People in L.A. County already had to wear masks at public indoor settings like stores, offices and theaters. The updated rules go a step further as the county continues to see increased coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

Mega events are those with large crowds greater than 5,000 attendees indoors and 10,000 outdoors.

Such large gatherings are considered to create a higher risk of coronavirus transmission, according to health officials.

State officials were already recommending that guests at mega events be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative coronavirus test.