L.A. County residents can now get a free subscription to Headspace, a meditation and wellness app

It’s hard not to feel anxious and stressed out as the coronavirus crisis drags on. Uncertainty about job status, rent or mortgage payments, and kids’ schooling can lead people to feel depressed or overwhelmed.

Headspace has stepped up to help.

L.A. County residents can receive a free subscription for the mindfulness and meditation app. “Sign up to access meditations, as well as sleep and movement exercises, designed to help you care for your mind,” the company’s blog says. (Sample some of the content for L.A.)

Free Headspace subscriptions are part of a partnership with the county’s Department of Public Health. The app has made similar free access to New York residents as well as healthcare workers. The app usually costs $69.99 a year or $12.99 a month, with limited free content available for initial users.

