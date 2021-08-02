L.A. County residents get warnings about beach bacteria

Signs warning beachgoers about high bacteria levels are being posted on several Los Angeles County beaches.

The signs reading “swimming is not advised” have been placed following the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant’s released of 17 million gallons of untreated sewage in early July.

The following areas are still reporting high bacteria levels:

Balboa Creek (Near Dockweiler Tower 40)

Culver Boulevard storm drain

Imperial Highway storm drain

Westchester storm drain

World Way extension

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 2, 2021.