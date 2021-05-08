L.A. County residents take advantage of the region’s first weekend in least restrictive reopening tier

L.A. County restaurants were abuzz with patrons this weekend, and business owners couldn’t be happier as they spent their first weekend in the least restrictive tier of the state’s reopening blueprint.

The county on Thursday moved into the least-restrictive yellow tier and modified its health officer order to allow for more openings across the region.

Reaching this level means restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, amusement parks, sports venues and museums are allowed to expand indoor capacity. It also means bars can reopen indoors without the requirement that they serve meals.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 8, 2021.