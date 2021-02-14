L.A. County restaurants with outdoor dining enjoy Valentine’s Day business boost as health officials urge caution amid pandemic

Outdoor dining is back in Los Angeles County, providing a much-needed boost to struggling restaurants in time for Valentine’s Day, while at the same time increasing worries that it will lead to a new spike in coronavirus cases.

While restaurants are still required to operate with limited capacity, holidays like Valentine’s Day can help make up for months of lost profit. Some communities in the Southland, including Pasadena, have closed off some areas to traffic to help restaurants expand their outdoor seating.

The temporary street closures are a welcome sight for area restaurants looking to cash in on the holiday weekend and for residents eager to dine out.

Meanwhile, health officials are reminding people to “have a heart” this Valentine’s Day and celebrate safely. Those dining out are advised to avoid large gatherings, keep face coverings on when around others and wash, or sanitize, hands often.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 14, 2021.

Spread the love and #StopTheSpread of COVID-19. If you go out in public this Valentine’s Day or after, remember the essentials: masks, hand sanitizer, and at least 6 feet of distance. For low-risk dates, keep it online or take it outside. #EndThePandemic #YourActionsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/lQlSAft3zi — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) February 13, 2021

Dining out for Valentine’s Day? Avoid large gatherings, keep face coverings on when around others and wash or sanitize your hands often. pic.twitter.com/eNURC4vfiw — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) February 13, 2021