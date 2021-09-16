L.A. County sees big drops in COVID cases and hospitalizations

A nurse prepares a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for Jose Luis Sanchez at a clinic hosted by The Tournament of Roses in partnership with the Pasadena Public Health Department on Aug. 19, 2021 at Tournament House in Pasadena. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County continues to see improvement in weekly COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

About a month ago, the county was averaging more than 3,400 new coronavirus infections a day over a one-week period. But as of Tuesday, according to a Times analysis of state data, L.A. County was averaging fewer than 1,800 cases a day, a 48% decline.

Nonetheless, coronavirus transmission levels remain high, and unvaccinated people are still at high risk of getting infected with the highly contagious virus.

Unvaccinated people are also at far greater risk of being hospitalized. Of the hundreds of people admitted to L.A. County’s public hospital system since June 15 for a diagnosis primarily due to COVID-19, 93% have been unvaccinated.

