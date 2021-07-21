L.A. County sees big spike in coronavirus: 2,551 new cases in 1 day

People shop at a store in Hollywood on July 19, 2021. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

In a troubling pattern, Los Angeles County has reported another day of sharply increased coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, 2,551 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, the biggest total in months, underscoring of how the Delta variant is rapidly spreading among those who have not been vaccinated.

Officials have expressed growing alarm over the spread. The positivity rate now stands at 5.2% in Los Angeles County; a month ago it was only 0.7%. With Wednesday’s tally, county health officials report that cases have increased twentyfold over the last month.

The spike comes after L.A. County over the weekend begin requiring people to wear masks in indoor public locations.

