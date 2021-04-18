L.A. County sees lowest coronavirus daily test positivity rate since pandemic began

Los Angeles County public health officials on Saturday reported 527 new coronavirus cases and 29 related deaths, noting that the daily test positivity rate of 0.9% is the lowest since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The daily positivity rate is defined as the percentage of all coronavirus tests reported that are positive, officials said. Not all individuals who have the virus get the test.

Though officials are encouraged by the steady decline in daily cases and transmission of the virus, as well as increased vaccinations, they caution residents to be vigilant against new variants of the virus by adhering to safety protocols such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

“As the weather gets warmer and we go out to enjoy all what our beautiful county has to offer, let’s keep up with the straightforward safety measures that have reduced transmission,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer in a statement. “When we get vaccinated, wear face coverings, keep our distance, and implement safeguards at workplaces, our actions minimize transmission and prevent severe health outcomes.”

