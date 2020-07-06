L.A. County sees poor air quality due to widespread Fourth of July fireworks

Fireworks on the Fourth of July led to poor air quality throughout Los Angeles County a day later, from the Santa Clarita Valley to Long Beach, according to local officials.
Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on July 5, 2020.
