L.A. County sees string of smash-and-grab thefts on Black Friday

As SoCal shoppers headed out to stock up on holiday deals, retailers in high-profile areas were once again the target of smash-and-grab robberies over the Black Friday weekend.

At least three incidents were reported in high-profile areas on Friday, according to authorities. The Los Angeles Police Department went on tactical alert following a robbery at a high-end clothing store in the Melrose area.

Nearby, a Rolex watch was stolen in an armed robbery on Melrose Avenue, according to the LAPD. Three men allegedly used a handgun, police said, and the site of the robbery matches an address for the jewelry business Grillz by Scotty.

A Home Depot in Lakewood was the site of a smash-and-grab after thieves stole tools that could be used for future crimes, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects got away in waiting vehicles after committing the crime just across from the sheriff’s station.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 27, 2021.