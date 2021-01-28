L.A. County seniors struggling to navigate rocky rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

Debbie Chigaridas, 67, hugs her husband, Chris, 71, while waiting with others to get COVID-19 vaccine at the Balboa Sports Complex in Encino.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

On a chilly January afternoon, 86-year-old Selda Hollander sat on the grass next to a baseball field in Encino.

Though eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Hollander hadn’t been able to navigate the appointment system online or over the phone. She had heard about the unofficial standby line at the Balboa Sports Complex and decided to try her luck.

“I can’t figure out if it’s worth it,” she said, shivering slightly as she hugged her knees against the cold. “I’m waiting for the vaccine, but I can get sick because of the weather.”

Hollander is one of countless seniors who are struggling to navigate the region’s rocky rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those over 65 have discovered that being eligible for the vaccine is one thing; actually receiving it is another.

