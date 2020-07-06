L.A. County sets new daily record high with over 3,100 COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday

Los Angeles County continues to set records in its dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases, with the largest number of cases in a single day — more than 3,100— recorded for Friday, health officials said.

Marking the highest case daily count to date, health officials reported another 3,187 new cases for Friday and a total of 7,232 new cases recorded for Thursday through Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Sunday in a news release.

The previous one-day record in the county was set on June 29, when county health officials reported 2,903 new cases.

The growing trend continued last week with 2,643 cases reported for Thursday and 1,402 cases for Saturday; however county officials said that number is missing lab reports from one of the larger labs so Saturday’s case count will likely increase.

Thirty new deaths were also reported for the three most recent reporting days, but that number was an “undercount,” as some deaths were pending verification. So far, 3,487 countywide have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Hospitals are also continuing to see a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients. As of Saturday, 1,921 people were hospitalized with the virus, 28% were being treated in the ICU and 18% were on ventilators, health officials said.

There were 1,947 people hospitalized Friday and 1,933 people hospitalized Thursday. According to county health data, the number of patients hospitalized from Thursday to Saturday is more than last week’s reported high on Wednesday of 1,889 hospitalizations.

Countywide, there are now a total of 114,993 confirmed coronavirus cases, by far the most in the state.

In an effort to try and minimize the spread of COVID-19, county beaches were temporarily closed over the Fourth of July holiday but reopened early Monday. L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer thanked those who “modified their plans,” but she said taking precautions and wearing facial coverings and practicing social distancing remain vital.

“As we go into the next two weeks, we will need to make sure that workplaces and retailers are protecting their employees and customers by fully implementing the safety directives in the Health Officer Order,” Ferrer said in a statement.

Under the current health order, bars, indoor in-person restaurant dining remain, indoor museums, zoos, aquariums, cardrooms and satellite wagering facilities remain closed. Singing and chanting are also prohibited for indoor services at houses of worship.

While gyms and fitness centers are open, the health order calls for face coverings and gloves to be worn at all times.