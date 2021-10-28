L.A. County settles with Agoura Hills restaurant that repeatedly defied outdoor dining restrictions

Waitress Shannon Kaufman makes her way with a handful of beers in December while serving customers in the outdoor dining area at Cronies Sports Grill in Agoura Hills. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County has settled its suit with an Agoura Hills restaurant that repeatedly defied public health officials’ outdoor dining ban.

The settlement last week ended a months-long standoff that saw Cronies Sports Grill operating without a public health permit for most of 2021.

According to the settlement, Cronies must pay $9,999 in abatement costs. An additional $25,000 in civil penalties is suspended unless the restaurant violates county codes or the current county health order.

Cronies, located on Kanan Road, continued to serve diners outdoors, disregarding the county health order issued in November 2020 in the face of rising COVID-19 cases. David Foldes, a restaurant co-owner, said defiance of the order was both a matter of survival and a fight against “government overreach.”

