L.A. County shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 7,000 new cases

Los Angeles County recorded a dramatic one-day rise in coronavirus cases Tuesday, shattering the single-day record and confirming the most dire forecasts about infections spreading ferociously as the holiday season gets underway.

Preliminary totals released by L.A. County reported about 7,000 new cases — the most in a single day, a sum that does not yet include new cases reported by Long Beach and Pasadena, which operate their own independent public health departments and will release their numbers later Tuesday. The previous single-day high for all of L.A. County was recorded on Nov. 23, according to The Times’ independent tally, with 6,186 cases.

The unprecedented spread of infections in this third wave of the pandemic comes after local officials implemented some of the strictest coronavirus-related regulations the county has seen in months, and as state officials warn that even more drastic action, such as a version of a stay-at-home order implemented in the springtime, may be necessary before hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said Southern California is forecast to run out of intensive care unit capacity by mid- to late December if current trends continue. By Christmas Eve, ICU beds are forecast to be at 107% of capacity across the region. While intensive care treatments have improved since the early days of the pandemic, all bets are off once ICUs are pushed beyond capacity.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.