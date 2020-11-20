L.A. County Sheriff cannot ignore watchdog’s subpoena, judge rules

A California judge on Friday put Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on his heels in his running power struggle with county officials, upholding an oversight commission’s right to compel the sheriff to answer their questions about how he runs the department.

In a hearing in her downtown courtroom, Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie ruled the Civilian Oversight Commission, a watchdog group appointed by the county’s Board of Supervisors, was acting well within its authority when it subpoenaed the sheriff in May to testify about how the department was responding to the new coronavirus inside the nation’s largest jail system.

Villanueva refused to appear, triggering the legal fight before Fujie. The judge’s ruling delivered a potent victory to county officials who have accused the sheriff of rebuffing calls for transparency and efforts to hold him accountable.

Fujie set a hearing in January, when lawyers for Villanueva will have to explain why the sheriff should not be held in contempt of court for his refusal to appear before the commission.

