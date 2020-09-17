L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission to discuss deputies’ response to protests

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is set to discuss deputies’ response to public protests on Thursday amid widespread criticism of the Sheriff’s Department.

The commission members are likely to bring up the arrest of KPCC reporter Josie Huang, who on Saturday was covering the shooting of two deputies and a small protest that followed outside a Lynwood hospital where the officers were being treated.

The local reporter was filming deputies take a man into custody when she was quickly told to “back up” and pushed away. Deputies then pin her to the ground as she is heard repeatedly yelling, “I’m a reporter” and “I’m with KPCC,” according to multiple videos of the incident, including from Huang’s own phone, which kept recording the interaction while she was handcuffed.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department claimed Huang “did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person.” But she said she was wearing a lanyard around her neck with a press ID while she was being taken into custody.

The local reporter’s arrest set off a firestorm, with elected officials and media organizations condemning the department and calling for an investigation.

The county Inspector General, Max Huntsman, said his office will investigate the incident.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva defended the arrest, saying deputies may not have been familiar with KPCC and that Huang was wearing a work ID, not “a press pass.”

“If you’re right up in the business of the deputies and they can they can touch you, that means you’re way too close,” Villanueva said.

Huntsman told the Los Angeles Times that he was surprised that the agency transported and cited Huang even after she was identified as a journalist.

Also likely to come up at Thursday’s Civilian Oversight Commission meeting is the killing of Dijon Kizzee in Westmont and deputies’ actions at the South L.A. protests that followed.

Kizzee was stopped by deputies on Aug. 31 for an alleged vehicle violation while he was riding his bicycle. He ran from deputies and they chased him on foot before they shot and killed him. The Sheriff’s Department said he had punched a deputy and dropped a jacket when a gun fell out and he “made a motion” for the weapon. Family members say he was running away from deputies when he was shot.

A string of demonstrations erupted after the Black man’s shooting, many met with deputies in riot gear who faced off with protesters. Several people were arrested in the demonstrations, prompting activists to speak out against the deputies’ treatment.

The L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and run through 1 p.m. Those interested in participating can click here to register and join with the password “COC123.” The meeting agenda can be found here.