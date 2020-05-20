L.A. County sheriff says he will not testify about jail conditions, defying subpoena from oversight commission

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he will defy a subpoena from a civilian oversight board to testify about jail safety during the novel coronavirus crisis.

The subpoena was issued by the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission earlier this month after Villanueva did not comply with previous requests to appear before the board.

It was the first time the board had used the subpoena power granted by Measure R, which was overwhelmingly approved by L.A. County voters in March.

Villanueva said Wednesday that he will not attend the board’s virtual meeting on Thursday but will send Asst. Sheriff Bruce Chase to discuss the jail issues.

