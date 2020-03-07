L.A. County Sheriff seeks oversight of agency’s probe into deputies sharing Kobe Bryant crash photos

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has asked his department’s chief watchdog to monitor its investigation of the scandal over deputies sharing photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

“I am requesting that the Office of the Inspector General immediately assign an investigator to our case for oversight and transparency purposes,” Villanueva said in a letter this week. “I believe early monitoring of the LASD investigation will ensure a high quality and comprehensive investigation that will enhance public trust and confidence in both organizations.”

In the letter, Villanueva also asked the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission to weigh in as the department drafts a new policy regarding the taking and distribution of photographs and recordings by on-duty personnel. The letter was addressed to Inspector General Max Huntsman and Brian Williams, executive director of the commission.

“It is evident our photograph policy is deficient and this incident has identified a need for me to direct the creation of [a] new policy,” he wrote Wednesday.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.