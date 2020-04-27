L.A. County sheriff discusses new initiative to disinfect PPE used by first responders

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will hold his weekly COVID-19 news conference at 10 a.m. Monday.

He planned to discuss a new initiative to disinfect personal protective equipment that have already been used by the county’s first responders, as well as other news on the department’s response to the pandemic.

Other officials are also set to speak, including L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby and L.A. County Department of Health Services director Dr. Christina Ghaly.

