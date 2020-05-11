LASD believes inmates tried to contract COVID-19 at Castaic jail

Breaking News
Inmates in the L.A. County jails are trying to infect themselves with the coronavirus, a video and evidence gathered inside the facilities show, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday morning.

The inmates were captured on video drinking from a container contaminated by an inmate infected with COVID-19, then hiding it as part of a scheme to get released.

“It is dismaying to realize anyone would intentionally infect themselves,” Villanueva told The Times Monday.

The scheme was captured on video, according to sheriff’s officials. It was discovered by a trustee inmate who came across a stash of items that inmates believe would give them the virus that leads to the disease. According to law enforcement sources, a trustee was beaten by fellow inmates after disrupting the scheme by removing the items believed to be tainted with the coronavirus.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

