L.A. County Sheriff’s custody assistant charged with sexually assaulting woman in Lancaster jail cell

A 25-year-old man who worked as a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department custody assistant has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a jail cell last year, officials said Thursday.

Daniel Everts faces one count each of forcible oral copulation, oral copulation by threat of arrest or to deport under color of authority, and sexual activity with an adult confined in a detention facility, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on June 17, when Everts was working at the sheriff’s Lancaster station. The DA’s office initially said the incident took place the day prior before correcting the date.

He allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who had been taken there earlier, officials said. They did not provide further details on the victim or incident.

Everts pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to return to court on Nov. 12.

Prosecutors recommend that bail be set at $100,000.

Everts faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison if convicted as charged, officials said.

The case is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau.