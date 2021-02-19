L.A. County Sheriff’s Department investigating Marilyn Manson domestic violence allegations

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating domestic violence allegations involving Marilyn Manson, officials told KTLA.

The incidents under investigation happened between 2009 and 2011, when Manson lived in the city of West Hollywood, the Sheriff’s Department said in an emailed statement.

Manson, also known as Brian Warner, was dropped by his record label earlier this month after his ex-fiancé, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood, accused the rocker of sexual and other physical abuse during their relationship, the Associated Press reported.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” Wood said in an Instagram post. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.”

Related Content Actor Evan Rachel Wood accuses ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson of abuse

“Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco also later came forward, accusing Manson of abuse and human trafficking.

“I am coming forward after years of living with the unthinkable trauma I endured at the hands of the serial predator known to many as Marilyn Manson,” she said on Instagram.

Manson responded in an online post, denying the allegations which he called “horrible distortions of reality.”

Wood shared a letter from California Sate Senator Susan Rubio asking the state’s acting attorney general and the FBI’s director to investigate the allegations against Manson late last month.

“Since some of the alleged cases against Mr. Warner are from California, I am especially alarmed. Individuals who engage in this kind of abuse are often serial offenders,” the letter reads. “If these allegations are true, and no investigation is undertaken, we will be failing the victims and allowing a possible perpetrator to continue abusing unsuspecting victims.”

L.A. County prosecutors in 2018 declined to file charges against Manson over assault, battery and sexual assault allegations from 2011, AP reports. They said they were limited by statutes of limitations and a lack of corroboration.