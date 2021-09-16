L.A County Sheriff’s Department member dies in crash that also injured another person in Temple City

A member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was killed in a crash that also injured another person in Temple City early Thursday morning, officials said.

The one-vehicle collision happened around 2:20 a.m. in the area of Santa Anita Avenue and Freer Street, according to California Highway Patrol.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle, including the Sheriff’s Department employee who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Another person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Officials did not clarify whether the Sheriff’s Department employee was driving the vehicle or was a passenger at the time of the crash.

A mangled vehicle is seen being towed after a deadly crash in Temple City early Sept. 16, 2021. (KTLA)

The department also did not provide information on the employee’s name, age or position within the agency.

It’s unclear what caused the collision, which crushed the vehicle so badly, it left it almost unrecognizable, video showed.

Footage from the crash site shows the mangled vehicle partially stopped on a road median near a tree and a light pole, with debris scattered across the roadway.

Sky5 aerial video showed a truck towing a black vehicle with its hood completely wiped out.

CHP did not release information on the vehicle, but it appeared to be a Shelby Cobra.

Officials said the site of the collision will be shut down for a while as the investigation continues.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.