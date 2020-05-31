L.A. County Sheriff’s Department addresses city in response to George Floyd protests

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department held a news briefing at 6 p.m. Saturday in response to ongoing local protests against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Everyone enjoys a First Amendment right to protest the actions of government, no matter where it occurred throughout our entire great nation,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. “But we have to do it in a manner that’s peaceful, that respects everyone else’s first amendment rights, everyone else’s rights to property, to be free from harm or injury.”

Hours earlier, the city of L.A. announced it would impose a curfew in downtown from 8 p.m. Saturday until 5:30 a.m. Sunday.