L.A. County sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of molesting 16-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga

Antonio Heriberto Galindo is seen in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 31, 2021.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy who also worked as a softball coach has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a 16-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Antonio Heriberto Galindo, 41, of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested Aug. 27 in connection with the crime, officials said in a news release.

He was booked on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent for sex, oral copulation with a person under 18 and sexual penetration against the victim’s will by force, violence, duress, menace, or fear. He is being held on $100,000 bail, officials said.

It is unclear if the victim played on the softball teams Galindo coached, and no further details about the alleged crimes have been released.

Galindo has been relieved of his duties, and his powers as a peace officer have been suspended, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“Due to the active investigation, we are unable to offer further comment at this time, but what we can say is Sheriff Alex Villanueva will not tolerate misconduct or criminal behavior of any kind and those personnel who choose to break the law will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement read.

Investigators believe Galindo may have victimized others, and anyone who has information about the ongoing investigation can call the San Bernardino County sheriff’s specialized investigations division crimes against children detail at 909-387-3615. Those wishing to remain anonymous can dial the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME, or email www.wetip.com.